Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 firms to list commercial papers on BSE for Rs 9,400 crore issue size

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 18:40 IST
4 firms to list commercial papers on BSE for Rs 9,400 crore issue size

Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday said four companies, including state-owned SAIL and Manappuram Finance, have filed applications with the bourse to list their commercial papers (CPs) for a total issue size of Rs 9,400 crore. Steel Authority of India Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd and JM Financial Products Ltd are the firms that have made applications with the exchange for issue size of Rs 5,200 crore, Rs 4,050 crore, Rs 100 crore and Rs 50 crore, respectively, BSE said in a release.

After the process, the effective date of listing CPs with the exchange will be January 9, it added. "Till date 68 issuers have done 474 issuances of commercial papers and have successfully listed CPs of Rs 1,52,090 crore on BSE. The weighted average yield of these issuances is 6.12 per cent with an average tenor of 144 days", the exchange noted.

A CP is an unsecured money market instrument issued in the form of promissory notes that enables highly rated corporate borrowers to diversify their sources of short-term borrowing and provides an additional instrument to investors. Such instruments can be issued for maturities between a minimum of 7 days and a maximum of one year from the date of issue.

CPs are usually issued at a discount from face value and reflect prevailing market interest rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

French ex-president Sarkozy to stand trial in Oct on graft charges

Paris, Jan 8 AFP Nicolas Sarkozy will on October 5 become Frances first ex-president to stand trial on corruption charges in a case in which he is accused of trying to obtain classified information from a judge. The trial will last until Oc...

Trade unions in Aurangabad join nationwide strike

Trade unions in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday joined the nationwide strike called to protest against the Centres anti-labour policies. The trade unions protested against the labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisa...

UPDATE 1-Apple News users reach 100 mln, App Store sales rise

Apple Incs news service has reached 100 million monthly active users and customers spent more than 1.4 billion in the App Store between Christmas and New Year, the latest signs of growing revenue from the iPhone makers services business.Wit...

Algeria names panel to amend constitution as protests persist

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune formed a panel on Wednesday to amend Algerias constitution to give parliament and the judiciary a greater role, a step aimed at helping end a months-long political crisis. Tebboune was elected last month to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020