Diksha Dagar to play her 100th event on Ladies European Tour

India's Diksha Dagar is all set for a new landmark, The 23-year-old will make a historic 100th start on the Ladies European Tour, when she starts at the Aramco Team Series Korea. Diksha, who has two wins and 16 Top-10 finishes in her pro career that began in 2019 is currently ninth on the LET Order of Merit. There are two other Indians in the field. They are rookies Pranavi Urs and Vani Kapoor.

In the team competition, Diksha will lead the team of Czech Tereza Melecka and Korean Do Yeon Park, while Pranavi and Vani are in the team led by Singaporean Shannon Tan, who won in Kenya this season. Diksha has in the past been on the winning team in the Aramco Team Series in London in 2021.

Her best individual result on the Aramco Series was T-6 in Tampa, Florida this year. Diksha, who will make her second Olympic start this year in Paris, said, "Representing India is the biggest honour one can have so I am looking forward to my second Olympic appearance."

She is the only golfer to have played at both the Summer Olympics (2021 Tokyo) and the Deaflympics (2017 and 2021). Diksha has won twice on the LET and she has done it twice - once in Investec South African Women's Open in 2019, and in Czech Ladies Open in 2023.

"For the present, my focus is the LET, where I have won twice and I want to do better," said Diksha, who is also aiming to get to the LPGA Tour in the United States. Last year Diksha won once in the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open and was T-3 at the Amundi German Masters and Hero Indian Open. She was also third in the Order of Merit. She had nine individual Top-10 finishes and one more in the team event in Hong Kong.

This season she has had Top-10 finishes in the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco (9th) and in Tampa Florida (T-6). The busy part of the season is still ahead of her. Meanwhile, the French star, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, who produced a fine winning effort at the Aramco Series event in Singapore last year, is all set to take on winners Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko.

Roussin-Bouchard had a special win on the bag. (ANI)

