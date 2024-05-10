"It was a great innings": GT batter Sai Sudharsan on his 103-run knock against CSK

After playing a 103-run knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan said it was a great innings. He scored 103 runs from 51 balls at a strike rate of 201.96. He hammered 5 fours and 7 sixes during his time on the crease.

Speaking after the first inning, Sudharsan said he was happy to "execute" plans while batting. Talking about the wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium, he added it was great to bat on. "It was a great innings, very happy to execute (the plans) in this game. I think the wicket is great to bat on. Mixing it well and going wide will be good (for our bowlers.) It was sticking into the surface initially but the wicket got better. The slower balls are gripping more. It was great to watch Gill bat, learning things from him," Sudharsan said.

Recapping the first inning of the match between Gujarat and Chennai, CSK sent GT to bat first after winning the toss. Sai Sudharsan (103 runs from 51 balls, 5 fours and 7 sixes) and Shubman Gill (104 runs from 55 balls, 9 fours and 6 sixes) opened for the visitors and played a solid 210-run partnership which propelled them to a total of 231/3. CSK displayed a sloppy performance while bowling as Tushar Deshpande was the only wicket-taker. He picked up two wickets in his four-over spell. He removed the two GT openers in the 18th over, however, it was too late for CSK since the destruction was already done.

CSK need 232 runs to win the match on Friday. (ANI)

