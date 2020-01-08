Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banking operations hit in Rajasthan due to trade unions' strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 19:00 IST
Banking operations hit in Rajasthan due to trade unions' strike

Banking and financial operations were affected in Rajasthan where thousands of employees associated with trade unions participated in nationwide bandh on Wednesday. Roadways buses, autorickshaw services were partially affected, particularly in areas like Sikar, Ganganagar and Hanumangarh.

However, the strike remained peaceful in the state. "Direct and indirect banking business to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore got affected today due to the strike. Most of the bank employees in the state participated in the strike," Mahesh Mishra, general secretary of Rajasthan Pradesh bank employees union, said.

He said that of the total nearly 25,000 bank employees in the state, almost 20,000 joined the strike. The employees of financial institutions including banks and LIC, workers and labourers held demonstrations in Jaipur and other districts against the policies of NDA government.

The impact of the strike was also there on state roadways buses' operations in Sikar, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh where the roadways employees associated with centre of Indian trade unions (CITU) went on strike. Similarly, thousands of workers of textile and cement industries, krishi mandis also participated in the strike in different parts of the state.

“Workers of textile units in Reengus (Sikar), Bhawanimandi (Jhalawar) and of other units located in Malviya nagar industrial area, vishwakarma industrial area of Jaipur participated in the strike. The strike impact was also there in krisi mandis of Hanumangarh, Ganganagar,” CITU state president Ravindra Shukla said. “The strike against the policies of NDA government received a good response in the state,” he claimed.

However, the strike had no impact on markets and public transport services in other parts of the state. In the state capital also, markets were open and public transport services were unaffected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

French ex-president Sarkozy to stand trial in Oct on graft charges

Paris, Jan 8 AFP Nicolas Sarkozy will on October 5 become Frances first ex-president to stand trial on corruption charges in a case in which he is accused of trying to obtain classified information from a judge. The trial will last until Oc...

Trade unions in Aurangabad join nationwide strike

Trade unions in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday joined the nationwide strike called to protest against the Centres anti-labour policies. The trade unions protested against the labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisa...

UPDATE 1-Apple News users reach 100 mln, App Store sales rise

Apple Incs news service has reached 100 million monthly active users and customers spent more than 1.4 billion in the App Store between Christmas and New Year, the latest signs of growing revenue from the iPhone makers services business.Wit...

Algeria names panel to amend constitution as protests persist

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune formed a panel on Wednesday to amend Algerias constitution to give parliament and the judiciary a greater role, a step aimed at helping end a months-long political crisis. Tebboune was elected last month to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020