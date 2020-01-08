Left Menu
Waters Corporation Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Developing the First Truly Smart Mass Spectrometer, the BioAccord LC-MS System

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  Updated: 08-01-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 19:00 IST
Based on its analysis of the global biopharmaceutical analytical instrumentation market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Waters Corporation with the 2019 Global New Product Innovation Award for its smart BioAccord Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) System. It is the first smart MS-enabled biopharmaceutical solution with intelligent software and chemistries, which deliver high levels of reliability, sensitivity, and detection.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063004/Waters_Corporation_Award.jpg

"The BioAccord LC-MS System was designed to optimize performance and communicate the instrument's status, as well as instruct at what stage the user must perform high-quality analysis. It identifies and resolves issues quickly and enables users to independently analyze and resume their experiments," said Janani Balasundar Industry Analyst. "The system is integrated with a high-performance electrospray ionization source with a plug-and-play probe, offering high levels of reproducibility for consistent performance. Consumables, including columns, biopharma-relevant test standards, and vials specific to each application are available with the system to ensure quality results."

Significantly, Waters' UNIFI Scientific Information System, provided with the BioAccord system, can merge LC and high-performance MS into a single solution that incorporates data acquisition, processing, visualization, reporting, and configurable compliance tools within a networked laboratory environment. By having all parts of the process in one package, the software itself tracks and leads the workflow process. The system includes a fully integrated ACQUITY UPLC I-Class PLUS System and UNIFI software, which maximize the sensitivity and resolution of customers' methods, while enhancing both sample characterization and productivity.

The system features columns specifically designed and tested for critical biopharma applications, including, but not limited to peptide mapping, intact mass, oligonucleotide and glycan analysis. Additional benefits include a binary solvent manager, ultra-low system dispersion, flexible sample support, and gradient smart-start options.

"Overall, Waters Corporation's outstanding customer service, footprint in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and customer-centricity have positioned it ideally for continued success in the global biopharmaceutical analytical instrumentation market," noted Janani.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Harley Gadomski
P: 12104778469
E: harley.gadomski@frost.com

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials and food sciences for more than 60 years. With approximately 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

