USFDA completes inspection of Aleor Derma's Karakhadi unit: Alembic Pharma
Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said its joint venture firm Aleor Dermaceuticals has successfully completed the inspection of Karakhadi facility in Gujarat by the US health regulator. Aleor Dermaceuticals is a 60:40 Joint Venture (JV) between Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies, the company said in a BSE filing.
The JV has completed United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at its formulation manufacturing facility at Karakhadi without any observations, it added. The inspection was carried out from January 6 to January 8, 2020, Alembic said.
Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 552 apiece on BSE, down 0.80 per cent from its previous close.
