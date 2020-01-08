Left Menu
Development News Edition

USFDA completes inspection of Aleor Derma's Karakhadi unit: Alembic Pharma

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 19:16 IST
USFDA completes inspection of Aleor Derma's Karakhadi unit: Alembic Pharma

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said its joint venture firm Aleor Dermaceuticals has successfully completed the inspection of Karakhadi facility in Gujarat by the US health regulator. Aleor Dermaceuticals is a 60:40 Joint Venture (JV) between Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies, the company said in a BSE filing.

The JV has completed United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at its formulation manufacturing facility at Karakhadi without any observations, it added. The inspection was carried out from January 6 to January 8, 2020, Alembic said.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 552 apiece on BSE, down 0.80 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Puerto Rico slowly brings back electricity after powerful earthquake

Puerto Ricos power grid crept back to service on Wednesday after it was shut down entirely as a safety measure on Tuesday amid a storm of earthquakes including the most powerful to strike the Caribbean island in 102 years. The temblors incl...

French ex-president Sarkozy to stand trial in Oct on graft charges

Paris, Jan 8 AFP Nicolas Sarkozy will on October 5 become Frances first ex-president to stand trial on corruption charges in a case in which he is accused of trying to obtain classified information from a judge. The trial will last until Oc...

Trade unions in Aurangabad join nationwide strike

Trade unions in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday joined the nationwide strike called to protest against the Centres anti-labour policies. The trade unions protested against the labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisa...

UPDATE 1-Apple News users reach 100 mln, App Store sales rise

Apple Incs news service has reached 100 million monthly active users and customers spent more than 1.4 billion in the App Store between Christmas and New Year, the latest signs of growing revenue from the iPhone makers services business.Wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020