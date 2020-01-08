Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opening up of coal sector to boost production, mining efficiency: CII

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 19:41 IST
Opening up of coal sector to boost production, mining efficiency: CII

The government's decision to open up coal sector without end-use restrictions will help boost both production and mining efficiency, industry body CII said on Wednesday. The government approved an ordinance to ease mining laws that will allow global players to enter the coal sector, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday, terming it "a mother reform in the coal industry".

CII President Vikram Kirloskar said that allowing 100 per cent FDI in coal mining will help India not only to harness its coal reserves, which were earlier available only for captive use of steel and power, but also help many leading foreign players establish operations in India with their new age technology in mining. This will help unleash another source of energy in times of uncertainty in global oil prices due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, he said in a statement.

"The opening up of the sector without end-use restrictions will also boost both production and mining efficiency besides substituting import of coal worth about Rs 30,000 crore," he said. During 2018-19, around 125 million tonnes of thermal coal was imported by India, resulting in a forex outgo of around USD 8 billion (about Rs 57,000 crore), CII said.

It added that opening the sector will also create more employment opportunities as mining is a highly employment intensive sector. Further, the chamber hailed the amendments made to the MMDR Act extending the validity period of clearances for two years for mining leases expiring in 2020.

"This will not only facilitate smooth transition of the leases to the new lessee but will also reduce the shortage of minerals and avoid the disruption of mining activity in the country," it said. T V Narendran, Vice President, CII and CEO and Manging Director, Tata Steel Ltd said the Cabinet's approval for promulgation of Mineral Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 will facilitate easing rules for auctioning of coal mines for commercial purposes and also for seamless transfer of clearances for mining leases expiring on March 31, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Cong says Delhi govt did nothing in health, education; AAP says let's compare edu models

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday alleged that the AAP government has done nothing to improve health and education sectors in the national capital, prompting the Aam Aadmi Party to challenge it to present and compare the education models of b...

COLUMN-Oil at the crossroads as hedge funds build large bullish position: Kemp

Even before Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. air strike on Jan. 3, ratcheting up tensions across the Middle East, hedge funds had become very bullish about oil prices.Fund managers amassed an unusually large net long po...

Don Sahong hydropower dam in Laos connects to Cambodian grid

The Don Sahong hydropower dam in Laos has begun operations and this week connected its power grid to Cambodia, a Cambodian official said on Wednesday as the country steps up electricity imports after continued power outages last year.Don Sa...

German faces court for scratching hundreds of cars

A German man went on trial Wednesday suspected of inflicting damage worth 930,000 euros USD 1 million on 642 cars, but prosecutors say he may have damaged twice as many vehicles. The 26-year-old is believed to have been behind a spate of at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020