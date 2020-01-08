James Murdoch-led Lupa Systems picks up majority stake in Harappa Education

Harappa Education on Wednesday said James Murdoch-led Lupa Systems has acquired a majority stake in the company for an undisclosed amount. The funding, which marks Lupa Systems' first ever investment in India, will help Harappa accelerate product development and invest in high-quality curriculum creation, a statement said.

The funding will also help the company build a rich learning experience, and significantly scale its presence across corporates and campuses throughout India, it added. "The investment gives Lupa Systems a majority stake in Harappa and secures Harappa's growth plans for the next three years," it said.

Established in 2018, founders Pramath Raj Sinha and Shreyasi Singh will continue to lead the company. The company's curriculum consists of 5 Habits and 25 Skills, delivered through an online-first approach. Harappa aims to enable learning of life skills (cognitive, social and behavioral) at scale, leveraging innovative digital learning technologies and online pedagogical tools.

Lupa Systems, founded by James Murdoch in 2019, is a private investment vehicle with presence in New York and Mumbai. Since its launch, Lupa Systems has invested in Tribeca Enterprises, Vice Media and The Void, among other investments. Lupa Systems India is headed by former Star Sports CEO Nitin Kukreja. "The potential in India is as enormous as ever, and it continues to energise me. I am excited to help realize the inspiring vision Harappa has to become a preeminent online learning institution with a curriculum that is both foundational and unique," Murdoch said.

