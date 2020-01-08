BJP should declare a trader as CM candidate for Delhi: CAIT

Domestic traders body CAIT on Wednesday said the BJP should declare a trader as a candidate for the post of chief minister in poll-bound Delhi. It said that no government in Delhi can be formed without the support of the trading community as it is one of the major and deciding vote banks.

"BJP should declare a trader as a candidate for the post of chief minister of Delhi which will polarise the political atmosphere of Delhi and across the country in favor of BJP in a big way," Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement. The association said that traders from all over the country, including Delhi, demanded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda, at Halla Bol rally here.

"With this, more than 15 lakh traders of Delhi, their employees and their families of more than 40 lakh people will unilaterally support the BJP, whereas the support of 7 crore traders from all over the country will strengthen the BJP and the government," it added. Assembly elections will be held on February 8 in Delhi which will witness a triangular contest between ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Congress.

The results will be declared on February 11. In the 2015 polls, Arvind Kejriwal had led the AAP to an unprecedented victory with his party bagging 67 seats, leaving just three seats for the BJP. The Congress drew a blank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.