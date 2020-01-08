CGST collection declines by 0.7% in Marathwada: Official

The Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) collection from the Marathwada region in Maharashtra declined marginally by 0.7 per cent to Rs 1,973 crore during the period from April 1 to November 30, 2019, an official said on Wednesday. "The total CGST collection during the period between April 1 and November 30, 2018 was Rs 1,987 crore from the eight districts of Marathwada," CGST deparment Superintendent Deepak Gupta told PTI here.

He noted that tax collection declined by about Rs 550 to 600 crore since July 2018 due to a multinational car company shifting its head office from Aurangabad to Pune. The total number of taxpayers registered with CGST office in Marathwada have increased to 49,671 (till November 30, 2019) from 42,769 in 2018-19, he said..

