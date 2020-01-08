Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says no Americans harmed in attack by Iran, offers peace

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 23:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 22:50 IST
Trump says no Americans harmed in attack by Iran, offers peace
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that no Americans were harmed in the attack by Iran on US bases in Iraq as he offered to embrace peace along with the Iranian leadership, in a significant move to de-escalate spiralling tensions in the Middle East. His remarks came hours after Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles in a pre-dawn attack on Wednesday targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces' are stationed in Iraq, which Tehran said was a "slap in the face" of America.

"We suffered no casualties. All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases," Trump said in an address to the nation from the White House Grand Foyer. According to the Iranian state TV, the attacks were in revenge for the killing of the commander of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, General Qasem Soleimani, in a US drone strike on Friday, which was ordered by Trump.

The Iranian state television claimed that "at least 80 terrorist US soldiers" were killed in the strikes. Some 5,000 US soldiers are in Iraq as part of the international coalition against the IS terror group. "No Americans were harmed in last night's attack by the Iranian regime," Trump said as he described Gen Soleimani as a "ruthless terrorist."

"In recent days he was planning new attacks on American targets, but we stopped him," Trump said. "By removing Soleimani we have sent a powerful message to terrorists. If you value your own life you will not threaten the lives of our people," he said. "Soleimani's hands were drenched in both American and Iranian blood."

Trump called on Iran to "work together" to eliminate the Islamic State, saying the killing of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was "good" for Iran. In a direct message to the Iranian leaders and the people, Trump said the United States is "ready to embrace peace with all who seek it".

"To the people and leaders of Iran, we want you to have a future and a great future, one that you deserve," Trump said. Trump said Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world.

"For far too long, all the way back to 1979 to be exact, nations have tolerated Iran's destructive and destabilising behaviour in the Middle East and beyond. Those days are over," he said, adding that peace and stability cannot prevail in Middle East as long as Iran continues to foment terrorism. Trump also asked NATO "to become much more involved in the Middle East process."

He vowed that he will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. "As long as I'm President of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

President Trump criticised the Barack Obama-era Iran nuclear deal as "very defective" and "foolish." "The very defective nuclear deal expires shortly, anyway, and gives Iran a clear and quick path to nuclear breakout. Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism," Trump said.

Iran on Wednesday announced that it was partially withdrawing from the deal. Trump, who has already withdrawn from the deal arguing that it does not meet the desired objective, called on other allies to "break away" from the deal.

"We must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place," he said. Asserting that America has achieved energy independence, Trump said US doesn't "need Middle East oil."

He also said that his administration will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on Iran. "These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behaviour," Trump said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 16-No survivors as Ukrainian Boeing plane crashes in Iran with 176 aboard

A Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing all 176 people on board.The Boeing 737 crashed hours after Iran fired missiles at bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq, and official...

Soccer-FA to review media rights sales process after games shown on betting website

The Football Association FA said it would review a part of its media rights sales process after the British government urged it to reconsider the decision to sell FA Cup broadcast rights to a gambling website through a third party. English ...

Nitish meets Dalai Lama at Bodh Gaya

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday called on the Dalai Lama at Bodh Gaya, the pilgrim town where the Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader is on an annual retreat. The Dalai Lama welcomed the chief minister and presented him with a ...

2 women protesting against CAA during Amit Shah rally evicted from house

Two women who protested from the balcony of a Delhi apartment when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was holding a outreach programme in support of the contentious citizenship law, said they have been evicted from their house. Surya Rajappan, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020