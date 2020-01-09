Chennai, Jan 09 (PTI) Prices of all commodities

Prices of all commodities remained unchanged in the wholesale foodgrain market here today

Following are the wholesale rates of various agri-commodities (rates in rupees per quintal, unless stated otherwise):Thoor Dal Rs 9,000, Urad Dal Rs 11,500, Moong Dal Rs 9,400, Gram Dal Rs 5,500, Sugar Rs 3,500, Wheat Rs 3,300, Maida (90 kg) Rs 3,300 and Sooji (90 kg) Rs 3,400.

