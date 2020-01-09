Left Menu
CGI Inaugurates Mobile STEM Lab in Partnership With Learning Links Foundation

  09-01-2020
BANGALORE, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI has partnered with the Learning Links Foundation to establish a Mobile STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Lab to promote technical literacy among children. The Mobile STEM Lab is an instructor-led vehicle equipped with STEM gadgets and tools to provide a hands-on experience and training, the first-of-its-kind initiative in Karnataka state. The Mobile STEM Lab was inaugurated on January 8 by Serge Godin, CGI's Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board and Julie Godin, Vice-Chair of the Board and Executive Vice-President, Chief Planning and Administration Officer.

As part of CGI's commitment to inspire, train and mentor young people for STEM careers, the mobile van and an innovation coach will travel across schools in Bangalore, India daily to train students and teachers on topics such as design thinking, computational thinking, adaptive learning and physical computing. The immersive sessions will allow students to gain hands-on experience using STEM tools such as Arduino boards, laptops, electronic and mechanical tools.

"Corporate Social Responsibility is part of the essence of CGI. It is built into the CGI Dream on which the company is founded," said George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer, CGI. "I am pleased to see our Indian consultants and professionals improving the technical and business literacy of the communities where they live and work, through the execution of innovative STEM programs."

"At CGI, we strive to serve our immediate communities by educating, equipping and empowering students with access to quality education that will help improve their social and economic well-being," said George Mattackal, President of Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centres of Excellence, CGI. "We are committed to play a role in inspiring future generations to take up careers in technology."

"At Learning Links, we are excited about collaborating with CGI to promote STEM education and inspire innovation. With globalisation and advances in artificial intelligence on the rise, the type of education our children need is changing significantly. The STEM Mobile Lab is an interesting way to ensure children develop skills that are relevant to their future," said Dr. Anjlee Prakash, Chairperson, Learning Links Foundation.

About STEM at CGI

CGI conducts one-day STEM camps across the country in partnership with schools and non-governmental organisations. As part of employee volunteering efforts, CGI consultants conduct STEM camps in schools across India to instil the spirit of innovation, and provide opportunities for hands-on experimentation in different fields of STEM.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With approximately 78,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About Learning Links

Learning Links Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to enhancing the quality of education, promoting innovation and developing future ready citizens. We believe that the best possible way to achieve our goal is by delivering measurable and sustainable change in the education ecosystem. Learn more at learninglinksindia.org.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063988/CGI_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063989/CGI_STEMMobile.jpg

