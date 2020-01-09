Left Menu
ED attaches over Rs 2,500-cr assets of Haryana-based SRS Group

  Updated: 09-01-2020 14:47 IST
ED attaches over Rs 2,500-cr assets of Haryana-based SRS Group

Assets worth over Rs 2,500 crore have been attached in connection with a money laundering and fraud case against Haryana-based SRS group, the ED said on Thursday. "Movable and immovable assets like land, real estate projects, commercial projects, residential houses, school, cinema hall, balances in bank accounts and fixed deposits totalling to Rs 2510.82 crore of the SRS Group, its promoters, their family members and associate companies," the agency said in a statement.

A provisional order for attachment of these properties has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The group and its promoters have been accused of making fraudulent promises to investors of giving high returns in the guise of investments in real estate units like shops, plots, flats and apartments among others.

The Haryana (Faridabad) and Delhi Police have filed separate criminal cases against the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

