Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power2SME Signs MoU with PHDCCI to Empower MSMEs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 15:27 IST
Power2SME Signs MoU with PHDCCI to Empower MSMEs

The initiative will further strengthen SMEs by providing them with right opportunity, guidance and support from Power2SME and PHDCCI

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Power2SME & PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PHDCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which aims to boost the economic growth and development of PHDCCI affiliated MSMEs. Power2SME, India’s first B2B buying club will extend its enterprise grade solutions to members of PHDCCI which has a large network and agenda for MSMEs. Additionally, the MoU will also catalyze exchange of market knowledge between both parties, and enable both to service SMEs better for their raw material, finance, and other requirements.

Speaking about the alliance, Mr. R. Narayan, Founder & CEO, Power2SME, said, “The MoU between Power2SME and PHDCCI has been inked to drive our deep commitment towards the MSME players and create a positive impact with relevant solutions that address their business challenges. With a mutual aim to make MSMEs in India bankable, both Power2SME and PHDCCI will create a business friendly ecosystem for MSMES to flourish and boost their contribution towards India’s GDP.”

Echoing the sentiment, Dr. D.K. Aggarwal, President, PHDCCI said, “This MoU envisages mutual cooperation in the area of raw material procurement and facilitating funding support to PHDCCI members from Banks and NBFCs for financing of such Raw materials. Through this, PHDCCI and Power2SME will further empower and propel Indian MSMEs on the fast lane of growth.”

The alliance is aimed at empowering member MSMEs of PHDCCI and others in sourcing a variety of raw materials like Metal, Polymers, Yarns, Chemicals and a host of other materials. Power2SME focuses on streamlining raw material procurement and access to finance for MSMEs at highly competitive rates. This initiative will provide massive opportunity for the SME sector in terms of creating a platform for them to grow, and counter industry related challenges with guidance and support from Power2SME and PHDCCI.

About Power2SME The first ‘Buying Club’ for SMEs in India, Power2SME, financially backed by Nandan Nilekani, Inventus Capital Partners, Kalaari Capital, International Finance Corporations (IFC) and Accel Partners, began operations in 2012. Committed to empowering SMEs by increasing their profits, Power2SME focuses on reducing purchase prices for SMEs and enhancing productivity. Power2SME enables SME clients to focus on their core business of driving growth and expansion, while taking on the role of sourcing input raw materials at the most competitive price points across multiple products in categories such as Metal, Commodity Polymer, Engineering Polymer, Chemicals, Paints, Solar, Yarn etc. The company, today, has 8 offices spread across Gurugram, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, & Bangalore, with a team of 200+ employees across India. Power2SME works with established and trusted suppliers such as SAIL, TATA Steel, ESSAR Steel, JSW, Rathi Steel, Victor Exim, Balaji Enterprise, POSCO Steel, Apollo Pipes, JSL, and many more.

Company website: www.power2sme.com

About PHDCCI

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has been working as a catalyst for the promotion of Indian industry, trade and entrepreneurship for the past 115 years. It is a forward looking, proactive and dynamic pan-India apex organization. As a partner in progress with industry and government, PHD Chamber with a special focus on MSMEs’ works at the grass roots level, with strong national and international linkages for propelling progress, harmony and integrated development of the Indian economy.

Image: L-R: Kanchan Zutshi, Secretary PHDCCI, Ranjit Mehta, Principal Director PHDCCI, Pradeep Multani, VP, PHDCCI, Sanjay Aggarwal, Sr. Vice President, PHDCCI, Anil Khaitan, Former President, PHDCCI, Dr. D K Aggarwal, President PHDCCI, R Narayan, Founder & CEO, Power2SME, Dr. HP Kumar, Director, External Affairs, Power2SME, Sameer Nayyar, Chairman, MSME Committee, PHDCCI, DP Goyal, Co-Chair, MSME Committee, PHDCCI, Anju Bajaj, Member PHDCCI

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Nominations for Ghana Rugby Board positions extended to Jan 15

The Ghana Rugby Football Union GhanaRugby.org has announced that nominations for Board positions have been extended to 15 January 2020 ahead of a critical Special Elective General Meeting SGM of the Union that was forced by the announcement...

Pak family court issues notice to ex-ISI chief on plea filed by wife

A family court in Pakistan has issued a notice to former Inter-Services Intelligence ISI chief Lieutenant General Retd Zaheerul Islam, on a petition filed by Pakistan Peoples Party PPP leader Palwasha Zai Khan, who claims to be his wife and...

Mali attack: 20 people including UN peacekeepers wounded in rocket attack

Twenty people were wounded on Thursday in northern Malis restive Kidal region, including 18 U.N. peacekeepers, in a rocket attack on a military base for U.N., French and Malian forces, a U.N. spokesman said.Six of the peacekeepers from the ...

PM meets economists, experts ahead of Budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held discussion on the state of economy with economists, sector experts and successful young entrepreneurs at the Niti Aayog, and promised to take both short-term and long-term measures to revive gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020