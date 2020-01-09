Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tiger Global Management invests in BYJU’S

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 17:24 IST
Tiger Global Management invests in BYJU’S

Ed-tech major BYJU'S on Thursday said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Tiger Global Management. While BYJU'S did not disclose the quantum of investment, sources said Tiger has pumped in USD 200 million into the company.

"We are happy to partner with a strong investor like Tiger Global Management. They share our sense of purpose and this partnership will advance our long term vision of creating an impact by changing the way students learn," BYJU'S founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said in a statement. The statement said BYJU'S launched a product for young learners (Grades 1-3) in 2019. It is also working on launching programmes in vernacular languages.

Additionally, BYJU'S will be launching online tutoring in the coming months, it added. "BYJU’S has emerged as the leader in the Indian education-tech sector. They are pioneering technology shaping the future of learning for millions of school students in India. We are excited to support Byju and the team," Tiger Global Partner Scott Shleifer said.

In the past 12 months, BYJU’S has witnessed strong growth with over 42 million registered users and 3 million paid subscribers in India. The average number of minutes a student spends on the app has increased from 64 minutes to 71 minutes per day over the last year too and the annual renewal rates are as high as 85 per cent, the statement said.

BYJU'S has tripled its revenue from Rs 520 crore to Rs 1,480 crore in 2018-19 and turned profitable on a full-year basis. The company said it is on track to double revenues to Rs 3,000 crore in the current financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Cabinet approves enactment of water resources management ordinance

In a bid to manage and regulate the water resources efficaciously, the Punjab Cabinet on Thursday paved the way for setting up a Water Regulation and Development Authority by approving enactment of The Punjab Water Resources Management and ...

Swimming-Peaty and Hosszu voted Europe's top swimmers

Olympic and world champions Adam Peaty of Britain and Hungarian Katinka Hosszu have been voted the best swimmers in Europe by national federations and officials of European governing body LEN. Individual medley queen Hosszu, winner of three...

UPDATE 1-Hungary PM says European conservatives losing influence, flags new party grouping

The European Peoples Party, the European parliaments umbrella centre-right bloc, is losing influence as it has shifted towards liberal and centrist policies which needs to change, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.If th...

Deaths in US due to alcohol doubled in past 20 years

Deaths due to alcohol consumption have doubled in the United States over the past 20 years shares a recently published local government report. In a recent report named Alcoholism Clinical and Experimental Research, experts found that death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020