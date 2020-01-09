LED giant OPPLE shares growth story at Conclave 2020

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): LED lighting giant OPPLE concluded 'The Climbers, Channel Partners Conclave 2020' on Tuesday (January 7). The last day of this two-day summit was attended by 200 channel partners of OPPLE. OPPLE has set new guidelines for dealers, project dealers and other business partners.

OPPLE held its two-day conclave at Jaypee Greens Resort at Greater Noida on Monday (January 6) and Tuesday (January 7). Mostly, the channel partners of OPPLE joined the event on the first day. The direct dealers, project dealers and other trade partners also participated in the conclave and shared their growth stories in LED technology and its advancement.

Sales targets were also decided for different branches pan India. The shareholders participated in the conclave from every corner of India and discussed LED Lights and Products. Based in Shanghai, China, OPPLE is emerging as a global leader in LED lighting after Philips.

"This conclave provided tons of opportunities to scores of our stakeholders, partners, traders and distributors to share their growth stories. We have 14 branches pan India which is the incubator of newer technological advancements. With the advent of cutting-edge technology and innovations, we are committed to delivering trailblazer products in the field LED lighting," said Hariom Mishra, Marketing Manager, OPPLE India. "On the second day of the program, several new products were launched. These included smart lights, industrial products, household products, retail and office products. All these products are energy efficient and environmentally friendly. We organize this event every year where all the shareholders come on one platform to share their respective ideas that are very effective for growth," added Mishra.

Rambo Zhang, Head of OPPLE India, thanked all the 200 channel participants at the Conclave for following the old guidelines. "We want to create new dimensions in 2020. Today, OPPLE has launched many products that can outperform many big companies in terms of quality. Today there is a strong demand for LED products in the market. This is a golden opportunity," he said.

"With the advent of changing technology in LED lights and other related products, we can reach a large chunk of consumers. The demand for LEDs in India is much higher than before," he added. "Even the government has also encouraged people to use LEDs. We are number one in consumer lighting. Our objective of 'No Flicker, No Fikar' makes our product stand out. We have set quarterly goals. I believe we can do miracles by following the guidelines," further added Zhang.

"This decade in LED belongs to smart lighting and IoT (Internet of Things). We want to bring these robust technologies further. Today India has emerged as a leader in the world market," said Ananda Chatterjee, Sales Head, OPPLE India. "Especially government flagship schemes like 'Make in India' is giving vivid dimensions to LED lights business in India. There are currently 14 branches of OPPLE in the country," added Chatterjee.

On day two of the event, the company embraced several Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), agreement with trade partners. The company also shared its achievements and next year plans at this year's conclave. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.