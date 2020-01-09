Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jazeera Airways brings more choices to value-conscious Indian travellers in 2020

Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost airline, operating out of five cities in India, announced a series of new services and fare categories applicable from 2020 that aim to give passengers more choices to customize their itinerary as per their needs and budget when travelling to the Middle East, Europe or Asia.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 17:59 IST
Jazeera Airways brings more choices to value-conscious Indian travellers in 2020
Jazeera Airways introduces three fare categories along with priority service option. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost airline, operating out of five cities in India, announced a series of new services and fare categories applicable from 2020 that aim to give passengers more choices to customize their itinerary as per their needs and budget when travelling to the Middle East, Europe or Asia. "As we continue to expand and offer our customers more places to visit, we are focusing as well on enabling them to choose how they want to travel," said Rohit Ramachandran, Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer, while speaking of the change in the airline's fares and services for 2020.

"Our new fare categories and services have been designed to make their journey with Jazeera Airways all the more personalized and enjoyable. We will be the first airline in the Middle East to offer a Priority Service they can pre-purchase online," added Ramachandran. From January 8, 2020, Jazeera Airways passengers are able to choose from three fare categories in Economy Class: Light, Value or Extra, each providing them with a set of services to meet their needs.

Passengers of Economy Class Light, the lowest fare category, are allowed a carry-on and a small bag, and can add on the services they require for their travel itinerary. Passengers of Economy Class Value are additionally allowed 20 kilograms in checked-in baggage allowance, while passengers of Economy Class Extra are allowed 30 kilograms in checked-in baggage allowance, priority check-in and the ability to choose from the Preferred Seats located on rows four to ten.

The new Priority Service provides passengers with a faster travel experience: access to Priority Check-in, Priority Baggage and Priority Boarding. Charges will be Rs 2,400 one-way and will be available at all airports. Passengers on connecting flights will pay Rs 3,550 for the one-way service for both flights. When planning or managing their booking, passengers can choose a seat of their preference from a variety of options. Should they not reserve a seat ahead of the flight, a standard seat will be assigned to them at check-in.

Having moved to an all-Economy fleet configuration (except on Cairo flights), the new seat selection starts with Premium Seats located on rows one to three, which provides generous legroom with a 33-inch seat pitch. Passengers of these rows also have a first selection from the Jazeera Cafe menu. As for the Preferred Seats, they are located on rows four to ten where they provide a 31-inch seat pitch and Economy Class Extra passengers can reserve it for free.

The Extra Legroom Seats are located on rows 11 and 12, giving passengers the maximum legroom in the 35 to 38-inch seat pitch. The Standard Seats with 28-30-inch seat pitch are located on rows 13 to 28 / 29 and are designed for the best comfort at a great value. Passengers can also add on excess baggage whether at check-in and upon availability for Light travellers, or ahead of time for both Value and Extra travellers. They can also add on access to the Jazeera Business Lounge and a meal from Jazeera Cafe.

"Our customers can today enjoy great flexibility about the way they travel. They also have the choice to change their mind at the last minute and add on the service that best suits their needs," concluded Ramachandran. Jazeera Airways presently operates out of five cities in India (Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kochi) and plans to launch more routes in the country even as it continues to provide better connectivity options to Indians travelling to Europe, Middle East, and Central Asia.

The airline recently became the first low-cost carrier in the Middle East to fly to the UK with a six-hour flight from Kuwait City to London Gatwick. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh tourist destinations shiver at sub-zero temperatures

Most of the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist destinations Shimla, Kufri and Manali, witnessed sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, a day after widespread snowfall across the state, the Meteorological Department said. The l...

Iran says Ukrainian plane turned back before crashing

Eds Adding more details, incorporating related series Tehran, Jan 9 AFP Iranian authorities have said a Ukrainian airliner, which crashed outside Tehran with the loss of all 176 people on board, had turned back after suffering a problem, as...

No 'red carpet' welcome to envoys can absolve govt of 'crimes committed' in J-K: D Raja

No red carpet welcome to envoys can absolve the government of crimes they have committed in Jammu and Kashmir, the CPI said on Thursday, hitting out at the Centre over the visit of ambassadors to the region while denying entry to its own MP...

MP: 41 booked under NSA in 6 months for food/milk adulteration

The Madhya Pradesh government has invoked stringent National Security Act NSA against 41 persons in the last six months for alleged adulteration of food, milk and dairy products, an official said on Thursday. Besides them, cases have also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020