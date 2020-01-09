Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Motors to commence roll-out of BS-VI compliant products this month

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:15 IST
Tata Motors to commence roll-out of BS-VI compliant products this month

Tata Motors on Thursday said it will start roll-out of over 100 BS-VI compliant models, including passenger vehicles, this month. The auto major also plans to have four global unveils and display 14 commercial and 12 passenger vehicle at the upcoming Auto Expo.

"From January 2020 onwards, we will be introducing over 100 lead models with over 1,000 variants," Tata Motors President and Chief Technology Officer Rajendra Petkar said in a statement. These will cover options of powertrain combinations, body styles, chassis configurations plus technologies imbibing connected, electric, shared and safety, he added.

"Significant front loading of activities, use of digital product development tools and early involvement of globally reputed technology & supplier partners has helped us to accelerate the portfolio migration," Petkar said. The company has designed and engineered its products keeping in mind the duty cycles and growing aspirations, he added.

Commenting on the company's plans for the Auto Expo next month, Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said the event would bring alive its future focus on CESS, which is -- connected, electric, shared and safe. "The future of efficient, green, sustainable mobility solutions needs to translate into reality. As a responsible corporate, we are doing every bit to contribute to this agenda and are gearing up to bring a new generation of products faster to market," he added.

Tata Motors is building a common connected vehicle architecture, which will serve the entire portfolio across commercial, passenger and electric vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh tourist destinations shiver at sub-zero temperatures

Most of the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist destinations Shimla, Kufri and Manali, witnessed sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, a day after widespread snowfall across the state, the Meteorological Department said. The l...

Iran says Ukrainian plane turned back before crashing

Eds Adding more details, incorporating related series Tehran, Jan 9 AFP Iranian authorities have said a Ukrainian airliner, which crashed outside Tehran with the loss of all 176 people on board, had turned back after suffering a problem, as...

No 'red carpet' welcome to envoys can absolve govt of 'crimes committed' in J-K: D Raja

No red carpet welcome to envoys can absolve the government of crimes they have committed in Jammu and Kashmir, the CPI said on Thursday, hitting out at the Centre over the visit of ambassadors to the region while denying entry to its own MP...

MP: 41 booked under NSA in 6 months for food/milk adulteration

The Madhya Pradesh government has invoked stringent National Security Act NSA against 41 persons in the last six months for alleged adulteration of food, milk and dairy products, an official said on Thursday. Besides them, cases have also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020