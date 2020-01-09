Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt should focus on economic slowdown, says Roubini

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:43 IST
Govt should focus on economic slowdown, says Roubini

The Indian government has chosen to focus on ideological considerations rather than economic slowdown, American economist Nouriel Roubini said on Thursday. The professor of economics at New York University's Stern School of Business also warned that there can be a loss of popularity if the economy goes down.

Without explicitly referring to anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, Roubini said "problems on the street" also make foreign investors worried. Speaking at an event organised by the CFA institute, he suggested to focus on economic issues at hand.

He said the country's growth, which is all set to fall to a decadal low of 5 per cent, is unlikely to go up this year, but it may "probably stabilise". India and other emerging markets may take up to two quarters more for a pick-up in economic growth, he said.

The possibility of continuing tension between the US and Iran, which is leading to military skirmishes, poses an additional challenge for India as the price of the imported oil will go up, Roubini said. He also noted that the population dividend is not an asset for India if the youth is going to be deprived of education, healthcare and most importantly employment, and added that the country needs to create one million jobs a month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Jump in German industrial output tempered by export dip

German industrial output rose more than expected in November, registering its biggest monthly increase in a year and a half, though declining exports made for mixed signals on Europes largest economy. Industrial production jumped by 1.1 fro...

Rajnath Singh holds telephonic conversation with Japanese Defence Minister

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with the Minister of Defence of Japan Mr. Taro Kono today. The two Defence Ministers had discussions on enhancing the bilateral security cooperation under the framework of the ...

Two-day-old girl rescued from abandoned hospital quarter

A two-day-old girl has been rescued from an abandoned quarter of a hospital in Howrah districts Bagnan area, police said on Thursday. The incident happened around 9 pm on Wednesday when a local woman heard feeble cries of the newborn while...

Himachal Pradesh tourist destinations shiver at sub-zero temperatures

Most of the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist destinations Shimla, Kufri and Manali, witnessed sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, a day after widespread snowfall across the state, the Meteorological Department said. The l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020