HDFC completes majority acquisition in Apollo Munich

  New Delhi
  Updated: 09-01-2020 19:02 IST
  Created: 09-01-2020 19:02 IST
Mortgage lender HDFC on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of majority stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance for Rs 1,495.81 crore. HDFC bought 50.80 per cent stake of Apollo Hospitals Group in Apollo Munich for Rs 1,485.14 crore and 0.36 per cent shareholding of employees for Rs 10.67 crore.

On January 2, HDFC had informed that the company and its subsidiary HDFC ERGO has got approvals for acquiring a majority shareholding in Apollo Munich. "Subsequent to this approval (regulatory), Apollo Munich Health Insurance Co Ltd has been renamed as HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd (HDFC ERGO Health) and will operate as a subsidiary of HDFC Ltd," HDFC said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The acquisition comes after approvals from the Competition Commission of India, the RBI and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. Anuj Tyagi, Executive Director & Chief Business Officer at HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company (HDFC ERGO General) has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of HDFC ERGO Health, subject to approval from Irdai.

HDFC ERGO Health and HDFC ERGO General will shortly apply to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for their merger, HDFC said. Post merger, the resultant entity will be the second largest private insurer in accident and health segment in the country, it said.

"We are committed to create value for all our stakeholders with the combined strength of the brand HDFC and expertise of Apollo Munich in health insurance," said HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. Shobana Kamineni, Chairperson of Apollo Munich and Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise exuded confidence that the company will become stronger under HDFC.

Apollo Munich Managing Director Antony Jacob will move to Apollo Hospitals Group. "The acquisition provides HDFC ERGO with the opportunity to grow by increasing its footprint and distribution network, in line with its strategic objective to be amongst the top private insurers in the industry.

"Policy holders and channel partners will benefit from enhanced product suites, touch points and technology innovations," said Markus Rieb, Chairman, ERGO Group AG and board member of Munich Re. HDFC stock settled at Rs 1,270.80 on the BSE, up 1.09 per cent from the previous close.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

