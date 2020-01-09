Rajya Sabha MP Chandra Pal Singh new Chairman of KRIBHCO

Agri-cooperative leader and Rajya Sabha MP Chandra Pal Singh has been unanimously elected as Chairman of Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO).

Besides, V Sudhakar Chowdary, a versatile farmer’s leader, was unanimously elected as Vice Chairman of the cooperative society, KRIBHCO said in a statement.

A decision in this regard was taken at a special general board meeting called to elect nine directors. Eight directors were elected unanimously but there was a fight for the post of ninth director which was won by Gujarat's Maganlal Dhanjibhai Vadaviya, the statement added.

