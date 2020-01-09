Left Menu
Development News Edition

Way clear for Tesla to buy Berlin factory site

  • PTI
  • |
  • Frankfurt
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:57 IST
Way clear for Tesla to buy Berlin factory site
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

German regional lawmakers gave the green light on Thursday for electric carmaker Tesla to buy land just outside Berlin for its first European factory. "The Gigafactory investment project has taken a big step forward" with the positive vote from the Brandenburg parliament's finance committee, regional finance minister Katrin Lange said.

The contract for the 300-hectare plot in Grueneheide, east of Berlin, calls for a purchase price of 40.9 million euros (USD 45.5 million), although that figure could yet be revised and Tesla's board has yet to give it's final OK. Tesla chief Elon Musk aims to begin churning out the firm's Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan as soon as 2021 in the German capital region, ultimately producing 500,000 cars per year.

The idiosyncratic billionaire will hope his project does not run into the delays that have kept the new Berlin-Brandenburg airport nearby shuttered for close to a decade after its originally scheduled opening date. Brandenburg, a state surrounding Berlin, has high hopes that Tesla's touchdown could bring thousands of high-quality jobs.

Like other states in Germany's former communist east, the region's economy still lags behind the more prosperous west. Berlin daily Der Tagesspiegel reported this week that bomb disposal teams are already combing the woods on Tesla's future plot for leftover World War II munitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Cyrus' strike hand Bagan 1-0 win over Indian Arrows

Daniel Cyrus first-half strike helped Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan beat Indian Arrows by a solitary goal in a Hero I-League match here on Thursday. Cyrus scored the only goal of the match in the 19th minute.Kibu Vicuna stuck to his winning fo...

New mass protests in France as pension dispute grinds

Paris, Jan 9 AFP Protestors poured into streets across France on Thursday in the latest mass demonstrations against a pensions overhaul that critics say would require millions of people to push back retirement. Unions are demanding the gove...

PIL in HC over Bihar govt's missive to schools on taking part

A missive by the Nitish Kumar government to schools across Bihar for ensuring participation of teachers and students in the proposed human chain next week has been challenged before the Patna High Court in two PILs claiming that it violates...

Wrongfully convicted Georgia man freed after 17 years

A Georgia man has been released from prison after spending more than a third of his life incarcerated for a crime he didnt commit. Kerry Robinson, 44, walked out of a South Georgia prison Wednesday after 17 years behind bars and hugged his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020