Gems, jewellery exports dip 1.28 pc to Rs 17,337.52 cr in Dec

Gems and jewellery exports declined 1.28 per cent to Rs 17,337.52 crore in December as compared with the same month of 2018, mainly on account of geopolitical tensions and slowdown in demand in major developed markets. The jewellery exports stood at Rs 17,561.98 crore in December 2018, according to the data by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Overall exports of gems and jewellery declined 4.37 per cent during April-December 2019 to Rs 1,94,906.30 crore as compared to Rs 2,03,812.21 crore in the same period of 2018. Cut and polished diamonds (CPD) exports declined 3.92 per cent to Rs 8,926.58 crore in December 2019 as against Rs 9,290.78 crore a year ago.

Overall CPD exports dipped 17.14 per cent during the first nine months of 2019-20 to Rs 1,03,225.90 crore from Rs 1,24,575.80 crore in April-December 2018. However, gold jewellery exports rose 1.43 per cent to Rs 5,624.75 crore in December from Rs 5,545.30 crore in the same month of 2018.

During April-December 2019, gold jewellery exports grew 6.12 per cent to Rs 65,623.16 crore from Rs 61,835.35 crore in the same period of 2018.

