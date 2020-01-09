Left Menu
Development News Edition

RInfra gets in-principle nod from NHAI for sale of Delhi-Agra road to Cube Highways for Rs 3,600 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 21:53 IST
RInfra gets in-principle nod from NHAI for sale of Delhi-Agra road to Cube Highways for Rs 3,600 cr

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) has got in-principle nod from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for sale of Delhi-Agra toll road to Cube Highways and Infrastructure for Rs 3,600 crore, an RInfra official said on Thursday. RInfra will utilise the proceeds to reduce debt.

"Reliance Infrastructure has received the in-principle approval for Harmonious Substitution in the Delhi-Agra (DA) toll road project on January 7 from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)... Reliance Infrastructure will receive an enterprise value of Rs 3,600 crore including equity of up to Rs 1,700 crore," the RInfra official said. This approval paves the way to close the sale of the 180-km 6-lane Delhi-Agra toll road to Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte Ltd, which is owned by a Singapore-based Global Infrastructure Fund, I Squared Capital, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the official said.

The entire proceeds will be used by Reliance Infrastructure to pay lenders and reduce the debt of the company, the official said. This is in line with the commitment made by Reliance Infrastructure to its 16 lenders on July 6, 2019, when lenders signed an inter-creditor agreement for resolution of debt and granted moratorium to the company on the interest and principal payments.

Reliance Infrastructure, which has a total debt of Rs 6,000 crore, is on track to reduce leverage even further as it focuses to be an asset- and capital-light entity, the company had said in September last year. Addressing the shareholders at the company's annual general meeting, its Chairman Anil Ambani had said, "Our intent is to reduce the debt further. At present, we have around Rs 6,000 crore of debt but with a large networth," adding that the company will focus on the domestic market and take up more complex infrastructure and transportation projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Tech rally, trade hopes boost Wall St to record highs

U.S. stocks hit record highs on Thursday as Middle East tensions eased, optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal rose and several brokerages boosted price targets on high-profile companies. The biggest boosts to the main indexes were Facebook...

Saibaba's birthplace to be developed as pilgrim centre

The Maharashtra government willdevelop Pathri, the birthplace of Saibaba in Parbhanidistrict, as a pilgrimage destination, a release said onThursdayChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took this decision,the release from his office said....

Arsenal boss Arteta not expecting 'big things' in transfer window

London, Jan 9 AFP Mikel Arteta has warned Arsenal supporters not to expect big things in the January transfer window, with the club unlikely to make permanent signings after a hefty outlay in the summer. Arsenal broke their club transfer re...

Sudan's PM visits rebel stronghold in Kordofan on peace mission

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok visited the rebel bastion of Kauda in the South Kordofan regions Nuba Mountains on Thursday, the first senior Khartoum official to travel there since clashes resumed in the area more than eight years a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020