Asoko Insight partners with UK's DIT to support DealRoom at Investment Summit

Asoko Insight partners with UK's DIT to support DealRoom at Investment Summit
The Summit will further strengthen the UK’s partnership with African nations and mobilize new and substantial investment, to create jobs and boost mutual prosperity. Image Credit: Flickr

Asoko Insight (AsokoInsight.com), Africa's leading corporate data provider, is pleased to announce its partnership with the UK's Department for International Trade (DIT) to facilitate a digital DealRoom to support the ambition of the upcoming UK-Africa Investment Summit taking place in London on 20 January 2020, to increase UK investment in Africa.

The Summit will bring together businesses, governments, and international institutions to showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa. The Summit will further strengthen the UK's partnership with African nations and mobilize new and substantial investment, to create jobs and boost mutual prosperity.

The digital DealRoom will take advantage of Asoko's unique data acquisition model and unrivaled corporate database of over 100,000 private African companies to support the UK's partnership with Africa to build a secure and prosperous future for all our citizens.

Asoko's deal origination service brings a curated selection of the continent's most promising firms directly into contact with the UK's investor ecosystem, matching pre-qualified, high-growth companies to UK investment firms based on their pre-submitted criteria.

Her Majesty's Trade Commissioner for Africa at the Department for International Trade, Emma Wade-Smith OBE, said: "The UK-Africa Investment Summit will showcase the UK's unique offer to Africa and the breadth of exciting investment opportunities that exist across the African continent. We want the UK to have the biggest positive impact of any foreign investor, in terms of creating and sustaining quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth and sustainability.

"The launch of the digital DealRoom platform at the Summit will bring together bankable projects in Africa and the UK investment sector which would not otherwise have the opportunity to connect with each other. Our partnership with Asoko Insight marries the UK's world-class financial services sector together with tangible African growth opportunities, which will serve as an excellent legacy resource post the Summit."

Asoko's co-founder and CEO, Rob Withagen, said of the upcoming DealRoom: "Sourcing deal flow in Africa is a challenge, despite the pressing need by private sector companies, especially in the mid-cap space. We're pleased to be able to help UK investors cut the time and resources they spend searching for prospective deals and speed the pipeline of investment that is at the heart of the Summit and UK's ambitions for its relationship with Africa."

