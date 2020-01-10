Dr. Mark Bittinger Joins Sai Life Sciences as Global Head of Biology

Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), today announced the appointment of Dr. Mark Bittinger as Vice President and Global Head of Biology. Mark will be based out of the company's new Discovery Biology facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, which provides exploratory biology capabilities to the expanding array of start-up and biotech companies in the region.

Mark Bittinger is an acknowledged leader in the area of oncology drug discovery / translational science and has over 25 years of experience across immune-oncology, epigenetics, and tumor cell metabolism. With over 20 research publications to his credit, Mark has had a stellar track record in research, innovation & cross-functional leadership in organizations such as Merck Research Labs, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Agios Pharmaceuticals, and Novartis Institute of BioMedical Research. Mark received his B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and followed with a Ph.D. in Cellular & Molecular Biology from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Located in the heart of the Cambridge/Boston biotech ecosystem, Sai's new 8,500 square feet lab in Kendall Square creates opportunities for biotechs to have face-to-face collaboration with Sai scientists, and to accelerate the pace of their externalized research by reducing cycle-times. The lab provides exploratory biology capabilities using state-of-the-art platforms and technologies such as high-content microscopy, CRISPR-mediated genome editing, flow cytometry/sorting, and high-throughput patch-clamp platforms to address unique client needs. These activities include new target and biomarker identification and/or validation and establishing in vitro and cell-based assays for established targets.

The Cambridge lab serves as a vital bridge, enabling seamless integration with rest of the company's service offerings across UK and India, spanning the drug discovery and development continuum including medicinal chemistry, DMPK and toxicology, process chemistry and analytical development, and commercial scale manufacturing.

Sai Life Sciences is currently in the midst of an organization-wide initiative, Sai Nxt that is aimed at transforming the company into a new generation CDMO. With investments of over US$150 million between 2019 and 2023, the focus is on three key areas – people & culture, processes & automation, infrastructure & scientific capabilities.

About Sai Life Sciences

Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CDMO driven by a vision to support the launch of 25 new medicines by 2025. It works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, accelerating the discovery, development and manufacture of complex small molecules. A pure-play CDMO, Sai Life Sciences has served a diverse set of NCE development programs, consistently delivering value based on its quality and responsiveness. Today, it works with 7 of the top 10 large pharma companies, as well as several small and mid-sized pharma & biotech companies. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. www.sailife.com

For further information:

Sriram Gopalakrishnan

contact@sailife.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064779/Mark_Bittinger.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044186/Sai_Life_Sciences_Logo.jpg

