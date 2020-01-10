Left Menu
Steel Ministry to host launch of Purvodaya-Accelerated Development of Eastern

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel will launch the Purvodaya on 11th January 2020 at The Oberoi Grand Kolkata. 

Ministry of steel in partnership with CII and JPC is organizing the launch of Purvodaya-Accelerated Development of Eastern Region through an Integrated Steel hub, in line with Prime Minister's Vision for focused development of the Eastern States. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel will launch the Purvodaya on 11th January 2020 at The Oberoi Grand Kolkata. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has highlighted the need for focused development of the Eastern states in order to unleash their untapped potential thereby ensuring the growth of the region as a whole and the country at large.

The creation of such a world-class steel hub would significantly contribute to Purvodaya by propelling socio-economic development in the Eastern region.

Steel capacity addition as envisioned in the hub would entail capital investments of >70 Bn. $ and lead to an incremental GSDP of >35 Bn. $ through steel alone. Growth of the steel industry through such a hub would lead to significant employment opportunities across the entire value chain, creating over 2.5 Million jobs in the region. The creation of world-class logistics and utility infrastructure would also spur the development of other manufacturing industries across sectors. This would also be accompanied by social infrastructure in the form of cities, schools, hospitals, skilling centers, etc. Such development, especially in the most under-developed regions in these states, will play a significant role in the overall socio-economic growth of Eastern India, thus reducing the disparity between the East and other regions of the country.

