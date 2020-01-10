Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank independent director Uttam Agarwal resigns citing "deteriorating practices"

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 15:35 IST
Yes Bank independent director Uttam Agarwal resigns citing "deteriorating practices"
Image Credit: ANI

Yes Bank's independent director Uttam Prakash Agarwal has resigned citing "serious concerns" on "deteriorating practices" and the state of affairs at the private sector lender.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the office of the Independent Director of Yes Bank as also Chairman of Audit Committee and Member of all other Committees of the Board with immediate effect," he said in his resignation letter addressed to the Non-Executive Part Time Chairman Brahm Dutt.

There are serious concerns regarding deteriorating standards of the corporate governance, failure of compliance, management practices and the manner in which the state of affairs of the company are being conducted by CEO and MD Ravneet Gill, Rajiv Ubeoi- Senior Group President Governance & Controls, Sanjay Nambiar- Legal Head and Board of Directors, Agarwal said in the letter which was also addressed to other key officials.

Yes Bank stock was trading at Rs 44.65 on the BSE, down 5.60 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya warns locust swarm is spreading, threatening food security

Swarms of desert locusts have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia into eastern and northern Kenya, posing a threat to food production and grazing land, its agriculture minister said on Friday. The locusts began crossing into Kenya around Dec. ...

MoSPI holds workshop for strengthening of Statistical system of States/UTs

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation MoSPI organized a one day workshop for Strengthening of Statistical system of StatesUTs at The Ashok, New Delhi on 10th January 2020. Shri Pravin Srivastava, Chief Statistician of India-cu...

Irani hits out at Deepika for JNU visit, says she stood with those who want destruction of India

Attacking Bollywood star Deepika Padukone for her visit to JNU, Union minister Smriti Irani has said the actor chose to stand next to people who wanted the destruction of India. Deepika on Tuesday made a surprise visit to the Jawaharlal Neh...

Forex investors betting Australia's wildfires to hurt currency

Foreign exchange investors are increasingly betting that bushfires that have torched a swathe of Australia the size of South Korea will hurt the countrys economy, and some are short-selling the Australian dollar in anticipation it will fall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020