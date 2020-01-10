Left Menu
Infosys shares gain nearly 2 pc ahead of earnings

Shares of Infosys on Friday rose by nearly 2 per cent ahead of its December quarter earnings announcement due later in the day. The scrip of the IT major gained 1.47 per cent to close at Rs 738.25 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 2 per cent to Rs 742.80.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack. On the NSE, it rose 1.71 per cent to settle at Rs 740.

In terms of traded volume, 3.60 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 93 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

