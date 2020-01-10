Left Menu
Indian market ends in green, HDFC Bank, Infosys among top gainers on BSE

Indian stock market on Friday continued to trade in the green during closing hours after Iran-US tensions abated.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian stock market on Friday continued to trade in the green during closing hours after Iran-US tensions abated. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) index ended 147.37 points or 0.36 per cent up at 41,599.72, while the NSE Nifty benchmark closed 40.90 points or 0.33 per cent up at 12,256.80.

Today's top gainers in the NIFTY include Coal India, Infosys, Ultratech Cement, Maruti Suzuki and GAIL ending between 1.37 per cent and 3.28 per cent higher. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top contributors in the Sensex.

Also, 10 out of 11 sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled higher, with the Nifty realty index ending 1.80 per cent higher. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

