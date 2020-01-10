Delhi Metro to go slow over 2 Noida stations due to maintenance work
Delhi Metro trains will run slow between Noida Sector 61 and 52 stations due to maintenance work on the track along the route, the DMRC said on Friday. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the work on the two stations of the Blue Line that inks Noida Electronic City and Dwarka Sector 21 will be carried out after service hours.
It did not specify when will the normal speed of the trains be resumed. "Trains will continue to run with slow speed between Noida Sec 61 and Noida Sec 52 as maintenance is needed for track in this section, which will be carried out after service hours. We regret the inconvenience caused. Please allow for extra time in your commute (sic)," the DMRC tweeted around 4.30 pm on Friday. PTI KIS
