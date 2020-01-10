Left Menu
Reuters Science News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 18:29 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Feces-smeared fakes: Scientists use rubber hands in OCD therapy

A new type of therapy using feces and fake rubber hands may be able to help patients with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) overcome their fears of touching contaminated surfaces, according to new research. "OCD can be an extremely debilitating condition for many people, but the treatments are not always straightforward," said Baland Jalal, a Cambridge University neuroscientist who was part of a team assessing if rubber hands could be a potential new type of exposure therapy. Blackstone raises three-quarters of targeted $4.6 billion life sciences fund

U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc has secured $3.4 billion from investors for its first fund dedicated to investments in the life sciences sector, targeting $4.6 billion in total, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday. At its target fundraising amount, the fund would be one of the biggest in the sector. The raise underscores investors' strong appetite for the lucrative returns associated with the development of high-impact drugs, as well as their tolerance for risk, given that a therapy's success is far from certain.

Latest News

Puzzlement in Ethiopia as Trump claims hand in Nobel prize

Video of US President Donald Trump saying he had a hand in the latest Nobel Peace Prize has gone viral in Ethiopia after Trump asserted that he had made a deal to save the country. The comments during a rally in the US on Thursday dont ment...

RFL case: ED charges Fortis Healthcare promoters Shivinder, Malvinder Singh of money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate Friday filed a charge sheet against former Fortis Healthcare promoters Shivinder Singh and his brother Malvinder before a Delhi court in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd...

Iran denies missile downed Ukrainian plane

Tehran, Jan 10 AFP Irans civil aviation chief denied Friday that a missile downed a Ukrainian airliner which crashed killing all 176 on board, dismissing claims of a catastrophic mistake by Tehrans air defences. The declaration came as Tehr...

Eviction of Sikhs: Punjab to send fact-finding team to MP

Chandigarh, Jan 10 PTI&#160;Amid reports of eviction faced by 500 Sikhs from a scheduled tribe block in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday decided to send a fact-finding team to ascertain facts and ensure that t...
