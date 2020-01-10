Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt measures to help India secure sustainable energy future: Niti Aayog vice chairman

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 18:55 IST
Govt measures to help India secure sustainable energy future: Niti Aayog vice chairman

Various policy initiatives undertaken by the government will help India achieve a secure, affordable and sustainable energy future, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Friday. Kumar said India has taken significant steps in improving energy efficiency and cleaner transport with electric vehicles (EVs).

Speaking at the release of IEA's 'India 2020 Energy Policy Review' here, he said India has increased its focus on energy storage solutions, cleaner fuels and liberalisation of upstream sector. At the same event, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said with the distribution of LPG under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and provision of piped natural gas connections through city gas distribution networks, India has crossed 280 million households, implying 98 per cent households with access to clean cooking facility.

Kant also noted that India is working hard to move towards its aspirations of transition in the energy sector. "The government has placed electricity and clean cooking access as its topmost priority and with continuous efforts, India has seen a remarkable development in this area," he said.

Kant also said the blue revolution is ensuring better quality of life to citizens, especially rural women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden halts Iran Air flights between Stockholm and Tehran

Swedens Transport Agency said on Friday it had temporarily halted Iran Air flights between Sweden and Iran after the crash of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran on Wednesday which killed all 176 people on board. The reason is the uncertainty ...

Guj Assembly passes resolution congratulating PM, Shah on CAA

The Gujarat Assembly on Friday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for amending the Citizenship Act. The resolution, which was opposed by Congress MLAs, claimed that persecuted ...

Puzzlement in Ethiopia as Trump claims hand in Nobel prize

Video of US President Donald Trump saying he had a hand in the latest Nobel Peace Prize has gone viral in Ethiopia after Trump asserted that he had made a deal to save the country. The comments during a rally in the US on Thursday dont ment...

RFL case: ED charges Fortis Healthcare promoters Shivinder, Malvinder Singh of money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate Friday filed a charge sheet against former Fortis Healthcare promoters Shivinder Singh and his brother Malvinder before a Delhi court in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020