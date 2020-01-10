Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 3-U.S. job growth slows in December, but labor market tightening

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 20:00 IST
WRAPUP 3-U.S. job growth slows in December, but labor market tightening
Representative image Image Credit: (Wikimedia)

U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in December, but the pace of hiring likely remains sufficient to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track despite a deepening downturn in a manufacturing sector stung by trade disputes. The Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report on Friday also showed the jobless rate holding near a 50-year low of 3.5%. A broader measure of unemployment dropped to a record low last month, but wage gains ebbed. The mixed report will probably not change the Federal Reserve's assessment that both the economy and monetary policy are in a "good place."

"There is nothing here that changes the picture of an economy that is continuing to expand at a pace that exceeds its potential growth rate," said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital in New York. "The Fed should be very comfortable with this report." Nonfarm payrolls increased by 145,000 jobs last month, with manufacturing shedding jobs after being boosted in November by the return to work of about 46,000 production workers at General Motors after a strike, the government's survey of establishments showed. But milder-than-normal temperatures in December boosted hiring at construction sites, and employment at retailers surged last month.

Some of the slowdowns in overall job growth in December is likely due to seasonal volatility associated with a later-than-normal Thanksgiving Day. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 164,000 jobs in December. Roughly 100,000 jobs per month are needed to keep up with growth in the working-age population. Data for October and November was revised to show 14,000 fewer jobs added than previously reported. The economy created 2.1 million jobs in 2019, down from 2.7 million in 2018.

Reports on housing, trade, and consumer spending have suggested that the economic expansion, now in its 11th year, is not in immediate danger of being derailed by a recession. Worries that a downturn might be triggered by the Trump administration's trade war with China spurred the Fed to cut interest rates three times in 2019. Indeed economic growth did slow last year, throttling back to 2.1% in the third quarter from 2018's brisk pace of nearly 3%. Now, though, with a Phase 1 deal with China set to be signed next week, policymakers are more confident in the outlook and last month signaled borrowing costs could remain unchanged at least through this year. Economists are pegging growth at the end of last year around a 2.3% rate.

The dollar fell against a basket of currencies after the data, while U.S. Treasury prices rose. U.S. stock index futures pared gains. TIGHT LABOR MARKET

The labor market has continued to churn out jobs at a healthy clip, despite anecdotal evidence of worker shortages, which economists had feared would significantly restrain hiring. There are, however, concerns the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which compiles the employment data, may not be fully capturing the impact on payrolls of President Donald Trump's 18-month-long trade war with China, which has pushed manufacturing into recession and led to company closures.

The government last August estimated that the economy created 501,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months through March 2019 than previously reported, the biggest downward revision in the level of employment in a decade. That suggests job growth over that period averaged around 170,000 per month instead of 210,000. The revised payroll data will be published next month. The projected massive revision has attracted the attention of some Fed officials. Minutes of the U.S. central bank's Dec. 10-11 policy meeting published last week showed a "couple" of officials viewed the anticipated downgrade as an indication "that payroll employment gains would likely show less momentum coming into this year."

Economists say downward revisions of that magnitude suggest that the model the government uses to calculate the net number of jobs from new business and closings is faulty. Some expect payroll growth beyond last March could also be revised down. For now, the labor market is on solid footing, with the unemployment rate declining by five-tenths of a percentage point in 2019. There was little impact on the jobless rate from annual revisions to the seasonally adjusted household survey data going back five years, which were incorporated in December's employment report.

A broader measure of unemployment, which includes people who want to work but have given up searching and those working part-time because they cannot find full-time employment, fell to 6.7% in December, the lowest since the series started in 1994, from 6.9% the prior month. The labor force participation rate, or the proportion of working-age Americans who have a job or are looking for one, was steady at 63.2% last month. The tight labor market, however, has struggled to generate strong wage inflation. Average hourly earnings rose three cents, or 0.1% last month, after increasing 0.3% in November. That lowered the annual increase in wages to 2.9% in December from 3.1% in November.

Manufacturing employment dropped by 12,000 jobs in December after jumping 58,000 in November as the GM strike ended. The Institute for Supply Management's measure of national factory activity dropped in December to its lowest level since June 2009. Manufacturing added only 46,000 jobs in 2019 compared to 264,000 in 2018. Hiring at construction sites increased by 20,000 jobs in December. There were increases in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, financial activities, education and healthcare, retail and wholesale trade employment last month. But the transportation and warehousing industry lost 10,400 jobs, and mining and logging shed 9,000 positions.

Government employment rose by 6,000 jobs. It is expected to accelerate in the coming months amid increased hiring for the 2020 Census.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi records min temp of 5.3 deg C; mercury to drop further over weekend

The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped 5.3 degrees Celsius on Friday due to icy winds coming from the hill states. The city recorded a high of 17.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.Some parts of the city witnessed dense fog i...

SIT chief narrates chronology of events prior to JNU violence on Jan 5

DCP Joy Tirkey, who is heading the Delhi Police Crime Branch probe into the JNU violence on Friday explained the chronology of events before the violence that broke out on the varsity on January 5. JNU administration decided to go for onlin...

Slovakia reports outbreak of H5N8 bird flu - OIE

Slovakia has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus among backyard poultry in the western part of the country, the first such outbreak in nearly three years, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said on Fr...

Naidu visiting East Godavari district to gather support for Amaravati capital

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday left for East Godavari district to gather support for Amaravati capital.En route, he stopped at Hanuman Junction town of Krishna district.Local TDP cadre gave a grand welcome to the TDP chief. Chandra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020