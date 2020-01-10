Left Menu
BSE organises cyber security conference along with Sebi, Maharashtra Cyber

  • Updated: 10-01-2020 22:04 IST
In order to curb cyberattacks as well as raise awareness among investors about the challenges posed by such threats, BSE, in association with markets regulator Sebi and Maharashtra Cyber, on Friday organised a conference on the issue. The conference was held to help market participants and investors understand how cyber security can help protect market data from theft, spywares, hacks and other unwanted programs, BSE said in a statement.

Discussions on various developments and nuances in the area of cyber risk and data privacy for stakeholders in the capital markets were held during the conference. In December 2018, Sebi had come out with a framework on cyber security & cyber resilience for stock brokers and depository participants for which registered brokers were required to comply with the policies to ensure a secure trading ecosystem in terms of people, process and technology.

* * * * * IIT Roorkee students develop all-terrain vehicle

The students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee have unveiled an all-terrain vehicle. The vehicle was designed and built by the official off-road racing team of the institute and the first live demo took place on a track prepared inside the campus, the institute said in a statement.

The vehicle is powered by 10 hp engine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

