Possibility of re-tender for Nagpur airport: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said there is a possibility of re-tendering for the Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport due to a delay in work over technical issues. GMR Airports Limited had got a contract in March last year from MIHAN India Limited, the concessioning authority, to develop, operate, manage Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a flyover here, Gadkari said the previous Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra had approved the airport at Nagpur but "work has got delayed due to technical reasons and there is possibility of re-tendering of the project". Gadkari is Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur..

