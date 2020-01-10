Smaaash clocks 22 pc growth in revenue in 2019

Sports entertainment company Smaaash on Friday said it has clocked a 22 per cent growth in revenue at Rs 300 crore in calendar year 2019. A third of the revenue came from food and beverage operations, an official statement said.

Over 5 million people visited its 41 stores in 19 cities during the year, it said adding that it manages over 6.5 lakh square feet of space at present. * * * * *

* Toronto Business Development Centre, Brampton city join hands Toronto Business Development Centre and the City of Brampton has partnered city-based Corpgini for cooperation in the start-ups space.

Through the memorandum of understanding, Indian start-ups will be able to take their innovations into Canada, an official statement said. * * * * *

ATM supplier Diebold Nixdorf appoints Hemant Sood as director of sales for India Largest ATM supplier Diebold Nixdorf on Friday said it has appointed Hemant Sood as director of sales for India.

Sood has a three-decade experience in the financial services sector and has worked with Tata Communications Payments Solutions in the past, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.