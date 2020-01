U.S. FAA seeks to fine Boeing $5.4 million for defective parts on 737 MAX planes

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it is seeking to fine Boeing Co $5.4 million, alleging it failed to prevent the installation of defective parts on 737 MAX airplanes.

The FAA alleged that Boeing "failed to adequately oversee its suppliers to ensure they complied with the company's quality assurance system ... Boeing knowingly submitted aircraft for final FAA airworthiness certification after determining that the parts could not be used due to a failed strength test."

The FAA proposed a $3.9 million civil penalty against Boeing for the same issue in December involving 133 737 NG airplanes.

