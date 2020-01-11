Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 10:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 10:49 IST
Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Describing India and the US as two most resilient democracies, spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev hopes that the relationship between the two countries would mature in the next few years to benefit the whole world. Sadhguru in his remarks during a farewell reception hosted by the outgoing Indian Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said that the ties between the two countries is important for the rest of the world.

"This relationship between the two most resilient democracies on the planet is not just Important for these two nations. How we build this relationship will determine many things globally," Sadhguru, who was a star attraction at the reception, said. "This is something, I believe, was unfortunately not understood till about 10-15 years ago, is now everybody beginning to see that. Building this relationship is not just wellbeing of these two nations but definitely the wellbeing of this world," Sadhguru said.

In his remarks, the spiritual guru hoped that "in the next few years this relationship would mature into not just hit and run kind of events but a long-term relationship which will benefit the whole world." The reception at the residence of the Indian ambassador was attended by eminent Indian Americans from across the country, top officials from the Trump administration, senior Congressional staffers, and policy makers.

Indian Consul Generals from its consulates in New York, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta and San Francisco also attended the farewell. Ambassadors from several of countries, including those from the neighbourhood also attended the reception.

"As I leave, I take with me the distinct feeling that we really have one of our most important relationships right here in the US. It is a relationship that will continue to be important for us in time to come,” Shringla said in his brief farewell remarks. Shringla has served as India's envoy to the US for about one year. He would take up his new assignment as India's next foreign secretary later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

7 countries lose vote in UN General Assembly over arrears

United Nations, Jan 11 AP The United Nations says seven countries are so far behind in paying their dues that they are losing their voting privileges in the 193-member General Assembly, including Venezuela and Lebanon. UN spokesman Stephane...

Golf-Steele and Davis shine to share lead in stormy Hawaii

Brendan Steele and Cameron Davis overcame wet and windy weather to post matching four-under-par 66s to grab a share of the lead at the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii on Friday. Both men finished one stroke ahead of nine players, in...

Designed for the New Decade, the All-New Amazfit HomeStudio Brings the Future of Immersive Fitness Training to Your Home

In partnership with STUDIO, Amazfit Brings a Premium Connected Treadmill with SMART GYM HUB at an Unbelievable Value LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- Huami NYSE HMI, announced the new Amazfit HomeStudio, to deliver the future of immer...

Penguins win in OT after Avs tie score late in 3rd

Jared McCann scored in overtime, Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist each, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in Denver on Friday night. Teddy Blueger also had a goal and an assist, Dominik Kahun h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020