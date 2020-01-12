Left Menu
Granules India recalls over 2.3 cr ranitidine tablets from US market

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 11:23 IST
  • Created: 12-01-2020 11:16 IST
Drug firm Granules India is recalling over 2.3 crore ranitidine tablets, used to treat ulcers of the stomach and intestines, from the US market, the latest report of the American health regulator said. According to the Enforcement Report of the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company is recalling 23,090,000 Ranitidine tablets USP 150mg, 10,000 count bag on account of "CGMP deviations: Impurity N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) found in API".

CGMP refers to the Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations. The voluntary ongoing recall is a class II recall, it added.

As per the USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a "situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." The tablets were distributed in Oregon, New York and New Jersey, the report said.

NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen (a substance that could cause cancer). It is a known environmental contaminant typically found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

