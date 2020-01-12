Left Menu
Development News Edition

Changes in IBBI norms to prevent backdoor entry of ex-promoters in cos under liquidation: Experts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 11:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 11:31 IST
Changes in IBBI norms to prevent backdoor entry of ex-promoters in cos under liquidation: Experts
Image Credit: ANI

The amendments in the IBBI regulations will prevent the backdoor entry of former promoters in companies under liquidation by covering the "loopholes" in the law and are in line with the objective of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), experts said. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has amended the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Liquidation Process) Regulations, 2016.

Under the amendments introduced to the liquidation process regulations, persons who were ineligible are now barred from being part of any compromise or arrangement at the stage of liquidation. Furthermore, a secured creditor who chooses to sell secured assets independently also cannot sell the same to a person who is ineligible under the IBC.

"This has been introduced to specifically overrule the decisions passed by some NCLTs, whereby it was held that no bar operated on the sale of secured assets to the ex-promoters of the Corporate Debtor if such sale is carried out by a secured creditor under Section 52 of the IBC," said PunitDutt Tyagi, Executive Partner, Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan Attorneys. Rachit Sharma, DGM, Taxmann said the new amendment to IBC norms restricts secured creditors from selling or transferring assets of a liquidating - company to any person who is not eligible to submit an insolvency resolution plan.

"With the new amendment, the legislature has not left any loophole which could allow the ex-promoters and other ineligible persons to buy the stressed asset or even participate in a scheme of arrangement," he said. According to him, the lawmakers' intent are very clear, not only does the law bar the ex-promoters from participation under the Code, it now goes on to bar sale outside liquidation process also.

The amendment is in line with the intent of Section 29A of Code preventing any sort of re-entry of ex-promoters at any point of resolution/liquidation process, he said. Another legal expert, L Viswanathan, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said the changes in the regulations "is in line with the objective of the IBC" to disallow persons who are disqualified from submitting a resolution plan from re-acquiring the company through the mechanism of a scheme or in enforcement of security interests by secured creditors.

In fact, the amendment goes further to provide that such persons "shall not be a party in any manner to such compromise or arrangement thereby even possibly disenfranchising such persons also from being eligible to vote as members on any scheme of compromise or arrangement", Viswanathan said. Mehul Bheda, Partner, Dhruva Advisors LLP was of the opinion that the amendments have been introduced to bring liquidation on par with the resolution process.

The restrictions placed on the promoters under Section 29A of the code are now equally applicable to liquidation. "This means that no promoter, who is barred from the resolution process, can make a backdoor entry by buying the assets of the company under liquidation or even participating in a scheme of arrangement under Section 230," Bheda added.

The IBC is the bankruptcy law which seeks to consolidate the existing framework by creating a single law for insolvency and bankruptcy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Thousands join Thai anti-government run, while rival camp pushes back

Thousands of Thais joined a run in the capital on Sunday in what appeared to be the biggest show of dissent against the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, although he also drew a big show of support at a rival event. Police est...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Refiled to add time in headline and paragraph 1. Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Conne...

Protests against CAA, PM Modi's visit continue in Kolkata

Students, mostly affiliated to the Congress and the Left parties, continued protests here for the second consecutive day on Sunday against the amended citizenship act, despite PM Narendra Modis assurance that the new law would not harm the ...

Chinese media blame 'dirty tactics' for Tsai's Taiwan poll win

Chinese state media have accused Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen of dirty tactics and cheating after she was re-elected with a landslide victory in a stunning rebuke of Beijings campaign to isolate the self-ruled island. Tsai, who has pitched...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020