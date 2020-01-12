Left Menu
BharatPe to hire 75 product managers, engineers this year

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 13:21 IST
BharatPe

Fintech platform BharatPe is planning to hire over 75 engineers and project managers this year to expand its technology team and will set up a tech-hub in Delhi for the expanded team. "BharatPe is coming up with a state-of-the-art tech-hub in Delhi to house its expanded product and technology team. The company plans to hire over 75 engineers and project managers this year and thereby expand its tech team time times," a statement said.

The tech-hub will serve as the core for BharatPe's product development and new innovations, it added. "The company is spending more than USD 0.5 million to do up space. In addition, the company will send its tech-hub employees on month-long secondments to the US, China, and Europe to learn from leading fintech platforms," it added. Founded by Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani in 2018, BharatPe offers merchants a single interface for all UPI apps like Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, BHIM, Mobikwik, Freecharge, and others. Its investors include names like Insight Partners, Sequoia and Beenext.

"ZERO - MDR policy change has positioned BharatPe from a challenger to the leader in the Fintech space. While the fintech industry at large over the next 6 months go through denial, re-alignment, funding constraints and lay-offs, BharatPe will use this time to pull ahead and capture the market," Grover, CEO and co-founder, BharatPe, said. He added that the company is investing heavily in senior talent and tech talent.

"Our USD 20 million expanded ESOP pool is up for grabs and the tech-hub should establish us as the employer of choice for technology professionals in Delhi-NCR," he said. The platform currently serves over 30 lakh merchants across Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and others. The company said it has grown business 30 times in 2019 and processes over 4 crore UPI transactions a month (annualized total payment volume of USD 2.5 billion). It claims to have disbursed more than 15,000 loans in the last three months and is working to disburse Rs 250 crore of loans by March 2020.

