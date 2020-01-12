Left Menu
Development News Edition

FM may announce second round of capital infusion for non-life insurers in Budget

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 13:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 13:43 IST
FM may announce second round of capital infusion for non-life insurers in Budget
Image Credit: Pixabay

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may announce second-round capital infusion for public sector general insurance companies in the upcoming Budget to improve their financial health. The government infused Rs 2,500 crore in the three insurers -- National Insurance, Oriental Insurance, and United India Insurance -- through first supplementary demands for grants for 2019-20 last month.

However, these companies would require an additional Rs 10,000-12,000 crore capital dose to meet the prescribed solvency margin, sources said. The sources further said that announcements to this effect can be made in the Budget 2020-21 that is scheduled on February 1.

Infusion will not only improve their financial health but facilitate merger announced in the Budget 2018-19. In the Budget 2018-19 speech, then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced that the three companies would be merged into a single insurance entity.

However, the process of merger could not be completed due to various reasons, including poor financial health of these companies. According to the sources, after the merger, the combined entity will be listed on the bourses. Initial estimates suggest that the combined entity formed by merging the three insurers will be the largest non-life insurance company in India, valued at Rs 1.2-1.5 lakh crore.

As on March 31, 2017, the three companies together had more than 200 insurance products with a total premium of Rs 41,461 crore and a market share of around 35 percent. Their combined net worth was Rs 9,243 crore, with total employee strength of around 44,000 spread over 6,000 offices.

In 2017, state-owned New India Assurance Company and General Insurance Corporation of India were listed on the bourses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Last of the 4 illegal apartment complexes demolished in Kochi

The last of the four illegal apartment complexes here was razed down through controlled implosion method on Sunday, marking the completion of the demolition drive against the waterfront high rises ordered by the Supreme Court over three mon...

Fire at two shops in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

A fire was reported on Sunday at two adjoining luggage shops in New Lajpat Rai Market in Chandni Chowk area of the national capital, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No one was injured in the fire, the official said.The fire department s...

9 Afghan nationals held in Delhi heroin racket bust: NCB

Nine Afghan nationals have been arrested and high grade over 1.6 kg heroin has been seized as part of a drug syndicate busting operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB said on Sunday. They said the accused had ingested heroin capsules an...

Facilitating the Road to Change

According to World Population Prospects The 2015 revision Population Database of United Nations Population Division, India has the worlds highest number of 10 to 24-year-olds at 242 million, even ahead of China, which has 185 million young ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020