JD Institute OF Fashion Technology South Call for Admissions 2020-21

BANGALORE, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the premiere art and design Institute announces commencement of its admissions of all its South Campuses for the academic year 2020-21. The Institute invites admission applications for its undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses across streams of art, design and management.

Certified as a Great Place to Study (awarded at the House of Commons, London), JD Institute offers a wide gamut of industry relevant courses that provides students with a 360-degree engagement. The Institute is also associated with well-known universities in India - Bangalore University and Goa University for its degree courses, and holds international associations with bodies like Cumulus, EQAC, London College of Fashion, Georgian college etc. to name a few.

JD believes in providing its students with industrial exposure through factory visits and talk sessions by leading industry experts. The highlight of the institute is its extravagant and well-conceptualised annual design awards attended by key industry people and captured by leading news agencies which puts the limelight directly on the students.

Sandra Sequeira, Director, JD South, said, "Apart from the global and industry exposure, JD also has an in-house placement cell called creative careers, and a team that monitors continuous job requirements and student placements. Moreover, we have our students working in leading fashion and lifestyle brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Marks and Spencer, H&M, Levis, Tanishq, Livspace, Design Café, to name a few. With the growth in the Entrepreneurial sector, JD also encourages and supports its Alumni to start his/her own business."

"I also believe that today's youth are the torch bearers, who can bring a change into the world through their design and we look forward to welcome them, and mould them to become industry stalwarts of tomorrow," she added.

The courses on offer are:

B.Sc in:

Fashion and Apparel Design - 3 years

Interior Design and Decoration - 3 years (Affiliated to Bangalore & Goa University)

Diploma in:

Fashion Design (3 years, 1 year)

Interior Design (3 years, 1 year) Fine Jewellery Design (1 year)

Fashion Business Management (1 year) Visual Merchandising (6 months)

Fashion & Lifestyle Entrepreneurship (5 months) Fashion Styling (3 months)

Fashion Photography (3 months) Make-up and Hair style Artistry (6 weeks)

PG Diploma in:

Fashion Communication (2 years)

Fashion Design and Business Management (2 years) Interior and Spatial Design (2 years)

Study Abroad

International Short course with London College of Fashion (40 Days)

• Fashion Styling

• Retail Styling

The Institute opens the admissions for the following centers: Bangalore, Cochin, Goa, Hyderabad and Vijaywada. Students can apply online by visiting https://www.jdinstitute.edu.in/apply-online/ or can contact: +91-9901999903/04.

About JD Institute of Fashion Technology:

Established in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the multiple award-winning Design Institute with 38+ learning centers across India, is nurturing masterminds from all over India to translate their dreams into success. Since its inception, the Institute has carved a niche in the field of design education and has metamorphosed into an industry leader that develops courses with a pulse on the needs of the industry. To cater to the ever-growing market, JD Institute offers a plethora of courses in the field of Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneurship, Fashion Business Management, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Photography, and Hair and Make-up Artistry. With the aid of a vigorous combination of Research, Mentoring, Practical exposure, and Class-room training, the Institute plays a key role in shaping the students to become the industry experts of tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.jdinstitute.edu.in

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjTzgsD42vQ Infographic: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075516/JD_Institute_Artwork_Infographic.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010181/JD_Institute_Logo.jpg

