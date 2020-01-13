Railways signs MoU with RailTel for phase 2 of NIC e-office execution

After the successful completion of the Phase 1 execution of the NIC e office for 50000 users in 58 units, Indian Railways has signed MoU with RailTel, a Mini Ratna PSU under Ministry of Railways, for the phase 2 of the project. In phase 2, RailTel will register 39000 users over 34 Railway divisions on the NIC e office platform by 30th June 2020. Phase 1 of NIC e-office execution started with a mandate to complete the work by March 2020. But with a lightning speed of execution RailTel completed the work way ahead of time and successfully created 50000+ users in 58 units of Indian Railways and trained the executives to handle the platform in a span of a mere 6 months' time.

ED/TD, Railway Board, Shri Umesh Balonda, and GM/IT project/RailTel, Smt. Haritima Jaipuriar signed the Memorandum of Understanding. Chairman, Railway Board, Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav, Member S&T, Railway Board, Shri Pradeep Kumar, CMD, RailTel, Shri Puneet Chawla and other senior officials of Railways and RailTel were present on the occasion.

NIC e-Office is a cloud-enabled software developed by the National Informatics centre (NIC) that is being deployed/hosted from RailTel Tier III certified data centers at Secundrabad and Gurgaon. It is based on the Central Secretariat Manual of e-Office Procedure (CSMeOP). Currently 4 modules (File Management System (eFile), Knowledge Management System (KMS), Collaboration & Messaging Services (CAMS) & Personnel Information Management System (PIMS) are part of the e-office system being implemented.

E-Office fosters a paper-less culture which will not only save operational cost but also reduce the carbon footprint which is one of the most urgent needs of the world and directly impacting every citizen of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

