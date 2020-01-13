Left Menu
P&G Health partners with PHFI to implement Digital Health Project at Goa under its SEHAT CSR Program

  • Goa
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 16:39 IST
Procter & Gamble Health Limited (formerly known as Merck Limited) today announced its partnership with the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) to implement a digital health project in the state of Goa under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program 'SEHAT'.

Speaking about the program, Milind Thatte - Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Health Limited stated, "The uniqueness of this project is the coming together of diverse partners who are pooling in their resources and expertise to make a sustainable difference to public health in the state. Funded by P&G Health, the project will be implemented by PHFI in partnership with the Directorate of Health Services Goa and Department of Women & Child Development Goa and comprises the deployment of PHFI's 'Swasthya Sahayak' digital device at 30 'Health and Wellness Centers' to improve delivery of reproductive and maternal health services."

The project was launched at an event at Goa by Hon. Minister Smriti Irani (Union Minister of Women and Child Development, and Textiles), Hon. Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant (Chief Minister of Goa), Hon. Minister Vishwajit P Rane (Minister of State for Health, Women and Child Development, Skill Development, Industries, Trade and Commerce & Law and Judiciary), Dr. K Srinath Reddy (President- Public Health Foundation of India) and Mr. Milind Thatte (Managing Director – Procter & Gamble Health Limited).

Speaking at the launch event, Honorable Minister Shri Vishwajit P Rane (Minister of State for Health, Women and Child Development, Industries, Skill Development, Trade and Commerce & Law and Judiciary) stated, "We are very excited to be working with P&G Health and PHFI to deploy this innovative program at 'Health & Wellness Centres' across Goa. Using the portable 'Swasthya Sahayak' device, frontline health workers and anganwadi workers will be able to digitize health information of families, conduct diagnostic tests for early detection of deficiencies, identify high-risk pregnancy cases for timely referrals, and help promote healthy lifestyles that benefit both mother and child. Our teams at the Directorate of Health Services, and Department of Women & Child Development will be working together to extend all required support to PHFI to ensure effective project execution and impact."

Speaking about the 'Swasthya Sahayak' device, Dr. K. Srinath Reddy, President, PHFI stated, "The Government of Goa's initiative to improve maternal and child health at the primary level by the introduction of point of care systems at Health and Wellness Centres is a welcome initiative. Technology enabled frontline health workers- most of them women- can transform primary health services and contribute to accelerated reductions in maternal and child mortality. Swasthya Sahayak provides point of care diagnostic services with decision support systems to assist frontline health workers to advance community-based healthcare in a vital area of India's human development."

