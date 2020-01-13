Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBB invites applications for MD post of India Post Payments Bank

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 16:54 IST
BBB invites applications for MD post of India Post Payments Bank

Banks Board Bureau (BBB), the headhunter for state-run banks and financial institutions, has invited applications for the post of managing director of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB). IPPB has been incorporated as a public limited company under the Department of Posts with 100 per cent Government of India equity.

The vacancy will be created on March 31, according to the advertisement. Incumbent Suresh Sethi, a former MD of Vodafone M-Pesa Ltd, was appointed as MD of IPPB by the government in October 2017.

The term of office of the holder of the post shall be for five years subject to the age of superannuation as 60 years. The term may be further extended by a further period of five years after reviewing performance, according to the advertisement. Fixed component of the compensation will be in line with compensation of MD of public sector banks or additional secretary of Government of India.

The last date for submitting the complete online application is January 31, 2020. The postal department has decided to convert the IPPB into a small finance bank, enabling it to offer small loans to customers.

Viability of the payments-bank model has constantly been under question, it came more out in the open when Aditya Birla Payments Bank shut shop after just 17 months of operations. Besides, the department in August, 2019 set a target to open one crore accounts for IPPB in 100 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the IPPB in September, 2018 with a view to promote financial inclusion. The BBB is headed by B P Sharma, former secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2016, approved the constitution of BBB as a body of eminent professionals and officials to make recommendations for appointment of whole-time directors as well as non-executive chairpersons of public sector banks (PSBs).

It was also entrusted with the task of engaging with the board of directors of all PSBs to formulate appropriate strategies for their growth and development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

ED tells SC it has prima facie found that JP Morgan has transacted in violation of FEMA norms and a complaint has been lodged.

ED tells SC it has prima facie found that JP Morgan has transacted in violation of FEMA norms and a complaint has been lodged....

Zimbabwe finance minister sticks to 3% growth forecast despite poor rains

Zimbabwes finance minister maintained on Monday that the countrys economy would grow 3 this year despite poor rains that have hurt some crops and persistent power cuts that have hit mines and industry. The southern African nation is experie...

EXCLUSIVE-"Grieving nations" to discuss legal action against Iran over downed airliner - Ukraine

Five nations whose citizens died when an airliner was shot down by Iran last week will meet in London on Thursday to discuss possible legal action, Ukraines foreign minister told Reuters.Speaking at the sidelines of an official visit to Sin...

Chopper scam: Court dismisses Christian Michel's plea for action against ED, CBI officials

Delhi court has dismissed an application filed by middleman Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, seeking an inquiry into ED and CBI officials meeting him in Tihar jail without its permission. Special Jud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020