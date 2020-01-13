Left Menu
Tata Elxsi Q3 net profit up over 14% to Rs 75.4 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 17:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tata Elxsi on Monday said its net profit has increased 14.2 percent to Rs 75.42 crore for the December 2019 quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 65.99 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Elxsi said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose over 4 percent to Rs 423.43 crore for the said quarter from Rs 407 crore for the corresponding period a year ago, it added. Software development and services contributed Rs 409.8 crore, while system integration and support services accounted for Rs 13.63 crore of the said quarter's revenue.

In a statement, the company said it had reported all-round quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) growth across key verticals, business divisions and geographies in the reported quarter. The transportation vertical grew 10.4 percent q-o-q, while healthcare grew faster at 40.6 percent.

Media and Communications delivered steady growth at 5.3 percent q-o-q. The design business also showed strong growth at 9.9 percent q-o-q. "This is a great quarter for the company with the highest ever top-line in its history with double-digit growth in transportation and Healthcare verticals," Tata Elxsi CEO and Managing Director Manoj Raghavan said.

This performance was led by strong execution and ramp-ups in large deals won in the previous quarters along with the addition of leading customers and wins in the electric vehicles, medical devices, and the OTT segments, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

