IIFPT inks pact with 8 institutes of Punjab, Haryana

The Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT) on Monday signed a pact with eight other institutes located in Punjab and Haryana for facilitating a collaborative research, skill development, and student's in-plant training. The Bathinda-based IIFPT inked the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, an official statement said.

The eight institutes/universities include Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana; Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU), Bathinda; Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET), Ludhiana; National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal; Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal; Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET), Sangrur; National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI), Mohali and Guru Nanak College, Budhlada, it added. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said everyone should work in collaboration with each other to increase the income of small farmers and such kind of MoU will open new opportunities for the benefit of farmers as there is great potential in the food processing sector.

The MoU is intended to facilitate a collaborative programme of research, skill development, consultancy, institutional development, information dissemination and student's in-plant training. The linkage hereby formed will further strengthen the mutual bond and relationship between the partners, she added.

